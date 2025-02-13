“It’s true…” – Barcelona chief confirms Man United star was “possible signing”

Deco and Marcus Rashford (Photo by Michael Regan, David Ramos/Getty Images)

Barcelona director Deco has spoken out on the transfer rumours we saw during January involving a potential move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

In the end, Rashford ended up leaving Man Utd for a loan move to Aston Villa, but it seems Barca’s interest in the England international was genuine.

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano in the post on X below, Deco explained that Rashford was a possible signing for his club, and that the rumours were true, even if it seems the 27-year-old perhaps wasn’t particularly a top priority for the La Liga giants…

???????? Barça director Deco: “It's true, we were talking about Marcus Rashford and it was a possible signing… but he couldn't come”. “We weren't desperately looking for a signing. He was not a priority”. pic.twitter.com/1TRuw2pPsJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 13, 2025

Rashford can be a world class performer on his day, but he ran into numerous problems towards the end of his time at Old Trafford.

Barcelona may well view that as a bullet dodged, though it will be interesting to see if he can prove some of his doubters wrong during his spell at Villa Park.

Could Marcus Rashford have done a job for Barcelona?

It’s easy to see why Rashford was considered by Barcelona, as it would likely have been at least a little tempting to gamble on this deal and see if the club could help him revive his career.

If Unai Emery can get the best out of Rashford at Villa, then that will go down as a smart deal by the Midlands outfit, and the likes of Barca might look back and regret not showing more faith in the player.

United themselves might even look at how Rashford performs at Villa and consider reintroducing him into their first-team next season.

Alternatively, perhaps Barcelona will come back in for Rashford, depending on what his situation is by the time the summer transfer window comes around.

MUFC might still be looking to offload the player, who fell out of favour once Ruben Amorim took over as manager, so that could mean he’s still available if things don’t work out at Villa.