€60m bid prepared for Liverpool star that could impact Arsenal's transfer plans

Posted by
Dusan Vlahovic and Darwin Nunez
Dusan Vlahovic and Darwin Nunez

Juventus are reportedly preparing for a potential summer transfer window raid on Liverpool, and it could have an impact on their rivals Arsenal.

Reds striker Darwin Nunez is supposedly the subject of interest from Juve, as the Italian giants look for a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

It remains to be seen precisely how this will all pan out, but Nunez is being linked as a €60m Juventus target in a report by Fichajes, which also casts some doubt over Vlahovic’s future in Turin.

This follows Vlahovic being a loan target for Arsenal in January, as well as someone who’s long been on the Gunners’ radar down the years.

Nunez has had his ups and downs at Liverpool and it perhaps makes sense that his future is in some doubt ahead of this summer, with the Uruguay international not always managing to establish himself as a starter.

Darwin Nunez to replace Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus?

Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring for Juventus
Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring for Juventus

In many ways, Vlahovic has endured similar issues at Juventus, with some fans likely to be frustrated with his lack of consistency.

Nunez might not be the best upgrade in that sense, but Arsenal fans don’t need to worry about that if the former Benfica man is indeed the Italian giants’ top target.

This could give the Gunners an opportunity to swoop for Vlahovic, with the Serbia international surely worth considering if he’s available for a decent price.

There will, of course, be better options out there, but Arsenal aren’t guaranteed to get them as they’ll be more expensive and have other clubs interested.

Everyone would love an Alexander Isak or a Benjamin Sesko, but in the end only one club can get them, or their clubs can just decide not to sell.

Vlahovic’s future will surely be one to watch for AFC again, and LFC could help them out in that sense.

