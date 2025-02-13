“Determined to find solutions” – Fabrizio Romano clarifies Arsenal transfer links with free agents

Mikel Arteta and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images, YouTube)

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the striker situation at Arsenal amid reports that they could be in the market for some emergency free agent signings.

The Gunners are facing a huge crisis up front at the moment, with Mikel Arteta missing all four of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli and Saka shouldn’t be out for too much longer, but the latter of those has already missed a lot of games, while Havertz and Jesus won’t play again this season.

Still, Romano has posted on X about Arsenal’s situation, insisting that they are not currently holding talks about signing free agents to solve the problem…

???? No contacts or approaches made by Arsenal with free agents so far following Havertz’s injury. Arteta, determined to find solutions internally while staff keeps waiting for Bukayo Saka and Martinelli back. The investment on new striker will be made in the summer. pic.twitter.com/DJJ6puVcwJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 13, 2025

Arsenal may have four players out in that position, but it seems their plan is still to wait until the summer to strengthen properly, rather than rushing into any deals now.

Should Arsenal be considering free agents?

Arsenal fans will likely have a wide range of views on this, but there’s surely a strong case for bringing in a free agent on a short-term deal.

The Gunners are in an absolute crisis and can’t afford to be too picky, so surely need to strongly consider all the options available to them.

For one thing, another injury to Leandro Trossard or Raheem Sterling is not impossible, so wouldn’t it be better for AFC to move now rather than waiting for another disaster to strike?

At the same time, Arsenal have generally done well when sticking to their plan and not panic buying, whereas some of their less well-thought-out deals have backfired.

Sterling, for example, joined on loan from Chelsea late on in the summer and hasn’t looked like a good addition at all, even if he was only ever likely to be a backup player.