“Determined to find solutions” – Fabrizio Romano clarifies Arsenal transfer links with free agents

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Mikel Arteta and Fabrizio Romano
Mikel Arteta and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images, YouTube)

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the striker situation at Arsenal amid reports that they could be in the market for some emergency free agent signings.

The Gunners are facing a huge crisis up front at the moment, with Mikel Arteta missing all four of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

“I was out PARTYING and slacking in training – I knew I wasn’t going to play anyway!” – which former Arsenal star regrets letting Wenger down?

Martinelli and Saka shouldn’t be out for too much longer, but the latter of those has already missed a lot of games, while Havertz and Jesus won’t play again this season.

Still, Romano has posted on X about Arsenal’s situation, insisting that they are not currently holding talks about signing free agents to solve the problem…

Arsenal may have four players out in that position, but it seems their plan is still to wait until the summer to strengthen properly, rather than rushing into any deals now.

Should Arsenal be considering free agents?

Arsenal fans will likely have a wide range of views on this, but there’s surely a strong case for bringing in a free agent on a short-term deal.

Kai Havertz and Mikel Arteta
Kai Havertz and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The Gunners are in an absolute crisis and can’t afford to be too picky, so surely need to strongly consider all the options available to them.

For one thing, another injury to Leandro Trossard or Raheem Sterling is not impossible, so wouldn’t it be better for AFC to move now rather than waiting for another disaster to strike?

More Stories / Latest News
Geovany Quenda and Ruben Amorim
£83m star wants to join Manchester United because of Ruben Amorim
Trent Alexander-Arnold on the Liverpool bench
“All or nothing” – Champions League giants step up transfer pursuit of Liverpool star
Johan Bakayoko celebrates a goal for PSV
Exclusive: Liverpool seriously considering move for €50m Arsenal target who’s desperate for PL transfer

At the same time, Arsenal have generally done well when sticking to their plan and not panic buying, whereas some of their less well-thought-out deals have backfired.

Sterling, for example, joined on loan from Chelsea late on in the summer and hasn’t looked like a good addition at all, even if he was only ever likely to be a backup player.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Kai Havertz Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *