27 G/A man identified as ambitious Arsenal transfer target to solve problem position

Harry Kane and his Bayern Munich teammates walk off after the game against Celtic (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Arsenal will surely go big for a new signing up front this summer, but most people probably wouldn’t have predicted this ambitious target that’s reportedly emerged.

It would no doubt be controversial, but Bayern Munich goal machine and former Tottenham hero Harry Kane is now being linked with the Gunners.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to have identified Kane as the perfect solution to his side’s striking woes, though they’re not the only club in the race for his signature, according to Fichajes.

The report also names Manchester United, Chelsea and Kane’s former club Spurs as teams to watch in this transfer saga, but it would be pretty extraordinary to see him choosing the Emirates Stadium as his next destination.

Would Harry Kane ever play for Arsenal? Paul Merson thinks it could happen…

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson recently suggested his old club were set to move for Kane, and of course it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen a big name play for both sides, even if it is pretty rare.

“Arsenal will buy him,” Merson said on Sky Sports. “Sol Campbell did [make the move].

“People will go ‘oh he’s this age and that age’ but Arsenal need now.

“If Arsenal haven’t won the League, you’ve got to take a chance. You’ve got to take a chance, buy someone that’s proven.

“I wouldn’t be surprised, and when you’re Harry Kane and you’ve been told you can go for £64m, there’s only a couple of teams who could buy him.

“Maybe Tottenham will buy him back but he’ll have to win something at Bayern Munich to go back to Tottenham. If you’ve not won anything at Bayern Munich, you’re not going back to Tottenham to win nothing.”

TBR Football have also recently linked Kane with Man United, though their report also made it clear that their understanding was that the England international would not play for Tottenham’s rivals Arsenal or Chelsea.

Kane has an impressive record of 21 goals and six assists in 19 Bundesliga games this season, showing that he’s just the kind of elite front-man this Arsenal side are missing.