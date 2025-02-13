Club expect to sell Chelsea, Liverpool & Arsenal transfer target for €80-100m this summer

Jamie Gittens in action for Borussia Dortmund against Sporting Lisbon (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly expecting to sell some of their star names this summer, with talented young English winger Jamie Gittens among them.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting young attacking players in Europe during his time at Dortmund.

With 11 goals and three assists already this season, it’s no surprise that Gittens is someone Dortmund are now anticipating interest in ahead of the summer.

And according to Bild, the Bundesliga giants expect they could make as much as €80-100m for Gittens, who is wanted by Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Gittens has also previously been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal by Sky Germany, so there could be a few options for him if he decides to return to England.

Could we see Jamie Gittens join Chelsea, Liverpool or Arsenal?

Gittens had spells with the academies of Chelsea, Manchester City and Reading earlier in his career, so it could be that he’d be tempted to now come back and show what he can do in the Premier League.

The England Under-21 international looks like he has all the attributes to strengthen Chelsea right now, as they’ll be disappointed with how some of the attacking players they signed last summer have performed.

Gittens looks like he’d surely be an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho, while Joao Felix also struggled before being loaned out to AC Milan just a few months after he joined.

Liverpool, meanwhile, might find that they urgently need new signings out wide as Mohamed Salah could be just a few months away from leaving on a free transfer, with little indication that he’s close to agreeing a new contract.

Arsenal’s lack of depth has been an issue this season, so Gittens could be an important addition to give Mikel Arteta more options so that he’s not overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and has better alternatives than the inconsistent Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.