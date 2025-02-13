Star expected to choose Barcelona transfer over Chelsea & Man United following talks

Jonathan Tah and Julian Alvarez in action (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

There may reportedly be a transfer blow in store for the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United as a big-name player wants to join Barcelona instead.

The player in question is Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, who has been the subject of much speculation in recent times as he nears the end of his contract with his current club.

Tah has shone at Leverkusen, playing a key role in their incredible success last season as they won the Bundesliga title unbeaten and reached the Europa League final.

Still, it now looks like his next destination will be Barcelona on a free transfer, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that this deal is expected to go through.

CaughtOffside were recently informed of Man United and Chelsea wanting to sign Tah, but it now looks like the Germany international has chosen Barca instead of the Premier League.

Jonathan Tah transfer looks like superb business for Barcelona

Barcelona have well-documented financial problems at the moment, so bringing in a big name like Tah on a free will surely go down as great business for the Catalan giants.

The 29-year-old can add quality and experience to this Barcelona side, and it’s also easy to see why the likes of Chelsea and United were keen to snap him up.

The Blues lost an experienced defensive figure last summer as Thiago Silva bid farewell to Stamford Bridge, and they could probably do with someone of a similar stature coming in.

Chelsea have once again failed to challenge for the Premier League title, so they’ll surely need upgrades on unconvincing performers like Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo, as well as a more reliable option than the injury-prone Wesley Fofana.

United, meanwhile, need a total rebuild under new manager Ruben Amorim, and Tah could have been a fine fit to help the club replace unconvincing performers like Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt.