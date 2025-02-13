Robert Sanchez of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match against Fulham FC at Stamford Bridge on December 26, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

One of the problems that Enzo Maresca has had at Chelsea is the form of his goalkeepers, but the Italian has now made a definitive decision.

Nico Jackson’s injury has seen Maresca’s issues multiply, with Chelsea’s poor showing at Brighton in the FA Cup ensuring that the Conference League is the club’s only shot at silverware this season.

Enzo Maresca has big problems at Chelsea

Overall, 24/25 has been a strange one for the West Londoners and though there’s still plenty to play for, there’s a cogent argument that no one really knows, even at this stage, what Maresca’s preferred XI is, making consistency hard to come by.

Robert Sanchez’s recent mistake-laden appearances were surely only going to end one way, though the custodian did appear to retain the support of his manager in press conferences.

However, that now seems to have evaporated.

I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

“Our goalkeeper at the moment is Filip Jorgensen,” the Italian said in his pre-match press conference for the Brighton Premier League game, attended by representatives of CaughtOffside.

“I said that the Filip solution was also to give Robert Sanchez time to recover mentally and physically but the idea is not to game by game change the keeper.”

Long way back under Enzo Maresca for Robert Sanchez

Therefore, unless Jorgensen makes an absolute hash of this opportunity, the likelihood is that it will be a very long way back for Sanchez.

Maresca has far more pressing issues with the injury to Jackson, however.

By allowing Joao Felix to leave in the January window for AC Milan, the Blues have now left themselves without a recognised striker for at least the next few weeks.

That, more than any other decision, could come back to haunt Maresca by the end of the season.