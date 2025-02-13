Lisandro Martinez undergoes successful surgery as return timeframe disclosed

Manchester United FC
Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Crystal Palace
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Crystal Palace FC at Old Trafford on February 02, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez has undergone surgery to repair a torn ACL, an injury that has ended his season.

The 27-year-old Argentine suffered the setback during United’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on February 2. At the time, the club stated they were still assessing the injury to determine the best course of action.

The Daily Mail report that the club’s medical team had decided surgery was necessary, and Martinez would go under the knife before the end of the week. That procedure took place in London on Thursday, with club officials accompanying him. The initial signs are positive, with the surgery being believed to have gone well.

Recovery from an ACL tear can take anywhere from six months to a year, meaning Martinez is in a race against time to be fit for the start of next season.

Injuries have disrupted his time at Old Trafford since his £56.7 million move from Ajax in 2022 – he previously suffered a medial ligament injury in his right knee, though that didn’t require surgery and kept him out for just eight games. He’s also had two-foot operations and has played in 58 of United’s 100 Premier League matches since joining the club.

What did Ruben Amorim say about Lisandro Martinez’s injury?

Ruben Amorim sits on the touchline
Ruben Amorim, Head Coach of Manchester United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim spoke last week about how bad Martinez’s injury is and when he might come back into the fold.

“Licha [Martínez] is really important for us, not just as a player, but as a character,” Amorim said, as reported by ESPN.

“I think it’s a bad situation. Let’s wait and see with the doctor, but I think it is serious.

“We are going to see in the next days but I think it is a serious situation. He felt it and when you are a player, you know when it is something serious. We are here to help him in this difficult moment like he has helped us.”

