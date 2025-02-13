Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez has undergone surgery to repair a torn ACL, an injury that has ended his season.

The 27-year-old Argentine suffered the setback during United’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on February 2. At the time, the club stated they were still assessing the injury to determine the best course of action.

The Daily Mail report that the club’s medical team had decided surgery was necessary, and Martinez would go under the knife before the end of the week. That procedure took place in London on Thursday, with club officials accompanying him. The initial signs are positive, with the surgery being believed to have gone well.

Recovery from an ACL tear can take anywhere from six months to a year, meaning Martinez is in a race against time to be fit for the start of next season.

Injuries have disrupted his time at Old Trafford since his £56.7 million move from Ajax in 2022 – he previously suffered a medial ligament injury in his right knee, though that didn’t require surgery and kept him out for just eight games. He’s also had two-foot operations and has played in 58 of United’s 100 Premier League matches since joining the club.