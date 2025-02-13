Real reason behind bizarre Newcastle transfer decision revealed

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Birmingham City and Newcastle United at St Andrew’s at Knighthead Park on February 08, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The oddest transfer of the summer window has to be Lloyd Kelly moving from Newcastle to Juventus, but now the truth behind the move has been revealed.

It wasn’t that long ago when Newcastle had made their stance on Kelly crystal clear.

Eddie Howe was frustrated with the club too apparently, with reports suggesting that he wasn’t happy with the handling of transfer business in the transfer window.

Lloyd Kelly decision is a strange one by Newcastle

Whilst Kelly hadn’t yet imposed himself in central defence for the Magpies – his start against Bromley in the FA Cup was only his seventh in all competitions (The Athletic – subscription required) – it’s believed that there was no real intention to sell him.

At 26 years of age, there was an argument that there was plenty of growing left for the player, however, he could’ve legitimately thought that by being signed as a new player, he would be given more of a chance to dislodge the likes of Dan Burn and Sven Botman et al.

That didn’t really happen, and The Athletic also note that it was the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules that finally saw to it that Newcastle would loan with an obligation once Juventus came calling.

Injuries will show up Lloyd Kelly sale as short-sighted

At present, the Magpies find themselves in sixth position in the Premier League table, but just two points away from Chelsea in the last Champions League spot.

Eddie Howe’s side have been in good form and, injuries notwithstanding, look a solid bet to continue that over the next few weeks and into the business end of the campaign.

Were the club unlucky enough to lose any of their centre-backs in the most important moment of the campaign, then the deal for Kelly might end up looking a little short-sighted.