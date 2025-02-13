£83m star wants to join Manchester United because of Ruben Amorim

Geovany Quenda and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Stuart Franklin, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly look to have been handed a major transfer boost as one of their targets is eager to make the move to Old Trafford.

The player in question is Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Geovany Quenda, with the talented 17-year-old apparently keen to work with former manager Ruben Amorim again.

Amorim recently left Sporting to take over as Man Utd manager, and this has unsurprisingly led to plenty of speculation about him raiding his old club.

So far this hasn’t happened, but TEAMtalk report that Quenda is on the Red Devils’ list of transfer targets, and he’d be keen on following Amorim to Manchester. The report adds that he has an £83m release clause.

The Portugal Under-21 international has shone in the Sporting first-team this season, and one imagines he could do well to continue his development under a highly-rated coach like Amorim.

Geovany Quenda transfer could give Manchester United plenty of exciting options

Quenda is a highly versatile talent, so it would be interesting to see what kind of role he’s given if he does end up joining United.

Normally a right wing-back, Quenda has also played as a winger on either flank, and as an attacking midfielder.

MUFC have switched to using wing-backs under Amorim, so it could be that that would be the best use of the player, but they also have issues in attack that he could help solve.

Of course, it’s asking a lot for a relatively inexperienced teenager to come in and become a key player at such a big club, but some young players seem to relish making that step up, and Quenda looks like one of them.

Quenda will surely also have other big clubs interested in him, but it seems the Amorim connection could be really useful for United in this saga.

Amorim handed Quenda his Sporting debut, so has already played a key role in launching his career, so perhaps we’ll see their story together continue.