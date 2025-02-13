New report claims Man United could rival Arsenal, Chelsea & Spurs for £62m transfer

Matheus Cunha and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Naomi Baker, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There has been fresh speculation over the future of Wolves star Matheus Cunha as Manchester United could now also be in the race for his signature.

Cunha has shone in the Premier League this season and seems likely to be one to watch for the summer transfer window as he will surely be a man in demand.

The Brazil international has been a joy to watch for Wolves, contributing 11 goals and four assists in 23 Premier League games so far, so it makes sense that his club could struggle to keep hold of him.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man United are one of the clubs looking closely at Cunha, along with Tottenham.

Spurs have been linked before, however, with a recent report from the Daily Mail claiming that a long list of clubs could be in for the 25-year-old in the summer.

They mentioned Tottenham, but also Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa, whilst stating that he has a £62m release clause.

Where next for £62m Matheus Cunha?

Cunha is a versatile attacker with great ability and work rate up front, so he’d surely strengthen any of the clubs mentioned above.

United perhaps need a new forward most after a dire campaign, with new manager Ruben Amorim likely to be given funds to improve this squad he inherited from Erik ten Hag.

Cunha could be ideal as an upgrade on flops like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund up front, while one imagines MUFC might also need to think about replacing loaned-out misfits Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Still, Arsenal also have some issues in attack, with Cunha perhaps a more reliable goal-scorer than the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, who are also currently out with long-term injuries.

Chelsea would arguably also benefit from bringing in Cunha as an upgrade on the inconsistent Nicolas Jackson, or to play a supporting role after the lack of impact of recent signings like Joao Felix and Pedro Neto.

Tottenham are arguably yet to replace Harry Kane, and will soon need to think about a long-term successor for Son Heung-min as well, so their links with Cunha also make sense.