Liverpool & Chelsea hold talks over signing PL star, he has “huge interest” in joining one club

Milos Kerkez in action for Bournemouth against Everton (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly both held talks over the potential transfer of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

The Hungary international has really caught the eye in the Premier League in recent times, establishing himself as one of Europe’s top young full-backs.

Kerkez is now wanted by both Liverpool and Chelsea, though it seems he has confirmed “huge interest” in a move to Anfield in particular, according to TEAMtalk.

One imagines that won’t rule Chelsea out completely, but it could perhaps point towards some slight advantage for Liverpool as things stand.

The Merseyside giants would certainly do well to move for a talent like Kerkez in the months ahead as the ageing Andrew Robertson has arguably started to look like a bit of a weak link in Arne Slot’s side.

Milos Kerkez transfer: Should he choose Liverpool or Chelsea?

Still, Chelsea might prove a tempting project for Kerkez as well, with the Blues showing their commitment to trusting and developing the world’s best young players under this ownership.

That could mean the 21-year-old will feel sure of getting the playing time he needs at Chelsea, whereas there perhaps isn’t quite that same guarantee that Robertson won’t still be first choice at Liverpool after such a great career at the club.

Still, LFC look a lot closer to winning major trophies than CFC right now, so Kerkez might view linking up with Slot as the best move to really launch his career.

Kerkez is surely good enough that he will want to be playing in title-winning teams and competing in the Champions League on a regular basis, which doesn’t look guaranteed at Chelsea.

Even if Enzo Maresca has done a decent job with the west Londoners, it’s been a chaotic few years at the club, with frequent managerial changes and a high player turnover.