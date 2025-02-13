(Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

The lack of signings by Arsenal in the January transfer window has come under renewed scrutiny following the injury blow to Kai Havertz, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side short on another attacking option at a pivotal stage of the season.

The German forward has been leading the line for Arsenal in recent weeks but has now been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after suffering a hamstring injury.

Arsenal injury crisis could force them into the free agent market

With Gabriel Jesus also sidelined due to an ACL injury, and Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli struggling with fitness concerns, the Gunners’ attacking depth has been severely depleted.

Havertz has been one of Arsenal’s most important players this season, contributing 15 goals and five assists across all competitions. Replacing his impact in the squad will be a major challenge.

With the transfer window closed, Arsenal may now have to turn to the free agent market for reinforcements. Journalist Ben Jacobs has hinted that the Gunners could consider an emergency signing, though no specific targets have been confirmed.

Jacobs referenced Mario Balotelli as one of the few notable free agents available, though he stressed that Arsenal are not currently pursuing the Italian forward.

Speaking on GiveMeSport’s Market Madness podcast, he stated:

“There is just one thing we should emphasise – they can add a free agent. There aren’t that many around, but interestingly, Mario Balotelli might be a free agent. Perhaps Arsenal will have to dig a little bit deeper and bring in somebody random and temporary!

“I’m not in any way suggesting they’re looking at Balotelli, but free agency could be a way around this for Arsenal.”

Balotelli, currently in the final year of his contract with Genoa, has had a career filled with highs and lows. The 33-year-old striker first rose to prominence at Inter Milan, where he was part of the squad that won the historic treble in 2010. He later moved to Manchester City, playing a key role in their 2011/12 Premier League title-winning campaign, before stints at AC Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille, and clubs in Italy and Turkey.

Renowned for his physicality, goal-scoring instinct, and penalty-taking ability, Balotelli has often been a controversial figure due to disciplinary issues and inconsistent performances. However, with Arsenal now in desperate need of attacking depth, an experienced free agent could provide a short-term solution. Here are some other potential options they could look at.

With the Gunners still competing for Premier League and Champions League glory, Arteta must find a way to compensate for Havertz’s absence. If the injury crisis worsens, Arsenal may have no choice but to act fast and explore an emergency signing to keep their season on track.