Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and James Tarkowski of Everton remonstrate with referee Michael Oliver during the Premier League match at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The final Merseyside derby to take place at Goodison Park was a hotly contested affair, and one in which referee, Michael Oliver, was the central character.

Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk’s comments about the referee in his post-match interview might well land him in hot water, however, former PGMOL chief, Keith Hackett, agreed Oliver got one decision wrong.

Michael Oliver had a tough time during the Merseyside derby

As might’ve been expected, there was a lot of tension before and during the game, and also a lot of needle between the sides given what was at stake.

Had the Reds won a game that they were leading 2-1 at the conclusion of the 90 minutes, then Arne Slot’s side would’ve gone nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Everton, under David Moyes, have picked up somewhat since the Sean Dyche era, but they’re not out of the woods yet in terms of relegation.

Therefore, a 98th-minute equaliser to earn a share of the spoils will certainly have been welcomed on the blue half of Merseyside.

That James Tarkowski stunner was the catalyst for more problems on and off the pitch, culminating in the scenes which led to three red cards brandished by Oliver.

Sympathy for Michael Oliver after Merseyside derby tension spilled over

Hackett has some sympathy for the official, telling Football Insider: “Having had the pleasure of refereeing Merseyside derby games, the passion and the temperature fluctuates and when officiating you have to maintain control.

“It is always a testing game and Michael Oliver worked hard to maintain control.”

Though Hackett’s statement would appear to offer some degree of support, it stops short of lauding a performance that arguably wasn’t the 39-year-old’s best in the English top-flight.