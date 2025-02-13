(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

West Ham United are preparing for a major squad overhaul this summer, and Argentine midfielder Guido Rodríguez could be one of the first departures, with former club Real Betis keen on re-signing him.

Real Betis eyeing move for West Ham ace Guido Rodriguez

According to Orgullo Biri, Rodríguez is open to returning to Spain, where he enjoyed a successful four-year spell with Betis from 2020 to 2024, winning the Copa del Rey and establishing himself as a key figure in midfield.

Since joining West Ham on a free transfer last summer, the 30-year-old has struggled to cement a starting role under both Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter. With just 20 appearances in all competitions, including 14 Premier League starts, his impact has been underwhelming, prompting speculation over a potential exit.

Betis, who were linked with a move for Rodríguez in January, are now reportedly negotiating a €3 million transfer fee to bring him back to Seville.

West Ham’s struggles this season have exposed the need for midfield stability, and Rodríguez’s potential departure could allow the club to pursue fresh options in the market.

Rodríguez began his career at River Plate before moving to Club Tijuana and later Club América, where he won the 2018 Apertura and was awarded the Liga MX Balón de Oro. His performances in Mexico earned him a move to Betis, where he became a stalwart in La Liga.

A return to Spain could offer the World Cup-winning Argentine a chance to regain his best form, while also helping West Ham restructure their midfield for the upcoming season.

With the Hammers sitting 15th in the Premier League, a squad rebuild is imminent, and Rodríguez’s exit could free up space for reinforcements.

Lucas Paqueta is another player who has been linked with an exit, with reports in December claiming that the Brazilian wants to leave the club.

He ended up staying in January with his future to be revisited in the summer transfer window.