Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid laughs during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match against Manchester City. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Vini Jr has cemented his place as one of the most important players at Real Madrid, but an “irrefusable” offer from Saudi Arabia could change the landscape significantly in Madrid and see him depart.

The Brazilian played the fullest part in Los Blancos’ 3-2 win over Man City in the Champions League, not even taking the bait of the Ballon d’Or tifo that City had unfurled to evidently provide some tension before the game.

Cat amongst the pigeons for Vini Jr

Clearly with an advantage in that game, and also at the top of the tree in La Liga, there’s no reason other than financial for the player to consider a move elsewhere.

Vini Jr was the subject of a €250m offer a short while ago, though nothing appeared to come of it.

PSG were thought to have made that bid, and it’s believed that the Saudi Pro League retain an interest in his services.

So much so that, according to MARCA, they’re willing to offer the 24-year-old a mind-boggling €200m per year for five years, as well as making him an ambassador of the World Cup which Saudi Arabia will host in 2030.

That’s an offer that even Vini Jr’s representatives have described (via MARCA) as “irrefusable.”

Vini Jr has a career defining decision to make

Whilst talks have taken place, there’s still no agreement on the deal.

It’s understood that the player doesn’t want to be seen to be only moving for the money, however, the continued racist abuse he receives in Spain is believed to be a factor in his consideration of the switch.

Were Real Madrid to go on and potentially win another Champions League, or maybe even the treble for the first time in their history, the Brazilian could argue that there’d be no reason for him to stay given that he’d proved his worth time and again at arguably the world’s biggest football club.