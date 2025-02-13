Callum Wilson is among Newcastle's potential summer departures

Leeds United are keeping a close eye on Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

That’s according to TBR Football anyway, who have claimed that the Premier League hopefuls have turned their attention to the Magpies hitman.

At the time of writing, the Whites currently sit top of the table with 14 games to go. They also made a huge statement with a dominant 4-0 win over Watford on Wednesday.

Wilson has enjoyed plenty of highs with Newcastle, but injuries have seen him out on the sidelines for most of this season and last,

The £20 million striker showcased his predatory instincts on Saturday – netting a classic poacher’s goal in Newcastle’s victory over Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

That ability is why he remains a top-level threat, and according to TalkSport, sources close to Wilson claim he is keen to extend his stay in the Premier League beyond this season.

Which clubs like Callum Wilson ahead of the summer?

The 32-year-old’s contract with the Magpies is set to expire in the summer and reports from The Athletic suggest an extension is unlikely. Consequently, Leeds, West Ham, and his former team, Bournemouth have been linked.

Across spells with Newcastle and Bournemouth, Wilson has racked up an impressive 88 goals and 23 assists in 225 Premier League appearances.

This season alone, he has made just six appearances due to hamstring and back problems.

Joel Piroe has led the line well for Leeds, which has kept forward Mateo Joseph out of the starting XI. Patrick Bamford remains an option, though his future is uncertain. Meanwhile, Joe Gelhardt is currently out on loan.

If Bamford were to leave, Wilson’s experience and finishing ability could make him an ideal replacement – but it would be a matter of agreeing on a suitable salary.