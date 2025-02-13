Jamie Vardy is one of the surprise links (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United will look to bring in a new striker this summer as a massive priority – with two surprise names linked to the club.

Head coach Ruben Amorim saw a number of names from his attack leave during the January transfer window, with Antony heading to Real Betis and Marcus Rashford joining Aston Villa.

Strikers Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have been widely criticised for their efforts this campaign, with the pair managing just five goals between them. As such, United are desperate for a solution.

Amorim recently expressed hope that his misfiring forwards will regain confidence before the season ends, but according to The Athletic, United are already exploring options in the transfer market – even players whose deals run out in the summer.

One of the most natural fits for Amorim’s system is Viktor Gyokeres, the Sweden international who thrived under him at Sporting CP. But it’s thought that any deal with the striker would be unlikely, as he is thought to be holding out for a Champions League club.

United have also been scouting RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko – though there is huge competition from Arsenal and a price tag exceeding €70 million could make a deal difficult. United may consider Liam Delap as a more realistic target, particularly if Ipswich Town are relegated this term.

Chelsea are also monitoring Delap and Manchester City’s buyback clause, which is believed to be around €50 million, which could further complicate United’s chances.

Alternative options looked at by Man United as overhaul starts

As such, Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin surprise mentions. The outlet says that “there might be a temptation to look at the free agency market, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 27, and Jamie Vardy, 38, both out of contract in the summer. That, though, would go against the plan for youth.”

Some of the other names linked to United include Bryan Mbeumo, Victor Boniface, and even Harry Kane, whose release clause was recently revealed.

With financial constraints in play, Amorim may ultimately be forced to work with the talent already at his disposal, potentially integrating young striker Chido Obi, who joined from Arsenal last summer.