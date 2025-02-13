Nicolas Kuehn of Celtic is liked by Newcastle and Leeds (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Celtic will demand a record fee to sell Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn, who is liked by Newcastle United.

The Magpies are ultimately looking to find their successor to Miguel Almiron, who returned to Atlanta United during the January transfer window.

Leeds United, long-time admirers of Kuhn, are also in the mix, reports TeamTalk. However, their ability to lure him will likely depend on securing promotion back to the Premier League.

Currently leading the Championship by two points, the Whites are in a strong position but still have work to do to guarantee their return to the top flight.

Brighton and Brentford have been monitoring the 25-year-old, with scouts regularly checking in on his progress. The outlet states that Kuhn is open to a move to England, making both clubs strong contenders for his signature.

Eddie Howe is after a right-winger (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Celtic name price for their star player

Kuhn made the switch from Rapid Vienna to Celtic last January and has gone from strength to strength in his first year in Glasgow. The former Germany youth international has been in electrifying form this season. His strong pre-season hinted at what was to come, as he bagged two goals and an assist in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Manchester City in North Carolina. Since then, he has continued to deliver on the big stage, including finding the net in the fiercely contested Old Firm derby against Rangers.

Celtic are well aware of Kuhn’s rising stock and won’t let him go cheaply. The club is reportedly seeking around £26 million – an amount which would match their record transfer sale.

Leeds are also exploring a permanent deal for on-loan winger Manor Solomon, who has been in top form. If they manage to secure the Spurs man on a long-term contract, their interest in Kuhn could fade, with their focus shifting towards a younger right-winger to bolster squad depth.

With multiple clubs circling, Celtic look set for a bidding war that could see them land a significant payday.