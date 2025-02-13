Celtic will demand a record fee to sell Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn, who is liked by Newcastle United.
The Magpies are ultimately looking to find their successor to Miguel Almiron, who returned to Atlanta United during the January transfer window.
Leeds United, long-time admirers of Kuhn, are also in the mix, reports TeamTalk. However, their ability to lure him will likely depend on securing promotion back to the Premier League.
Currently leading the Championship by two points, the Whites are in a strong position but still have work to do to guarantee their return to the top flight.
Brighton and Brentford have been monitoring the 25-year-old, with scouts regularly checking in on his progress. The outlet states that Kuhn is open to a move to England, making both clubs strong contenders for his signature.
Eddie Howe is after a right-winger (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Celtic name price for their star player
Celtic are well aware of Kuhn’s rising stock and won’t let him go cheaply. The club is reportedly seeking around £26 million – an amount which would match their record transfer sale.
Leeds are also exploring a permanent deal for on-loan winger Manor Solomon, who has been in top form. If they manage to secure the Spurs man on a long-term contract, their interest in Kuhn could fade, with their focus shifting towards a younger right-winger to bolster squad depth.
With multiple clubs circling, Celtic look set for a bidding war that could see them land a significant payday.