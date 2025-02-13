James Ward-Prowse is wasting no time getting back into the mix at West Ham United following his loan spell at Nottingham Forest – and there is a feeling that he’s been given a new lease of life at the club.

Now back with the Hammers and working under a new coach, the Englishman has been thrust straight into first-team plans by Graham Potter – despite being overlooked by Julen Lopetegui, who left the club earlier this season.

The 30-year-old had struggled for game time at Forest despite their impressive season, but he’s already making a strong impression in training since returning to east London. According to The Sun, Potter is keen to reintegrate him quickly, with a potential start against Brentford on the cards.

Despite making 50 appearances in his debut season after joining from Southampton, Ward-Prowse found himself sidelined under Lopetegui. Instead, West Ham relied on Edson Alvarez, Guido Rodríguez, and Carlos Soler – all these midfield options that have had mixed success this season.

Potter, however, sees things differently. With 14 games left and little to play for in the league, he has the freedom to reshape his squad – and former Southampton man Ward-Prowse could be a key figure in that process.

A gifted striker of the ball, the veteran has 17 direct free-kick goals to his name – while his durability makes him a reliable option in midfield in several positions.

James Ward-Prowse wants to prove people wrong

Upon his return, he said via the club’s site: “It’s good to be back. Obviously it was a strange feeling and situation to leave the Club in the first place, but that’s football.

“Even though the last few months for me personally haven’t been the most productive as I would have liked on the pitch, I feel as though the whole experience off it and the sort of different tests that I’ve had to endure have sort of benefited me now. And I think I’ll look back on the experience and I’ll be grateful for it.

“It’s really lit a fire in me to go out and prove people wrong.”