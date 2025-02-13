There were a lot of lies about my time at Manchester United – but I did cry in my car the day I left

Roy Keane and Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United (Photo via Alex Livesey /Allsport)

The word ‘legend’ is probably thrown around a bit too easily these days, but if there’s anyone deserving of that kind of title at Manchester United, it’s Roy Keane.

The former Red Devils captain was a superb player, one of the best midfielders in the world at his peak, and always gave it his all for the shirt, as well as lifting others around him with his demanding winning mentality.

Still, even if Keane had so many great moments at Old Trafford, it’s impossible to forget the difficult way it ended for him there as he had a big bust-up with Sir Alex Ferguson.

Speaking on The Overlap today, Keane admitted he cried in his car the day he left Man Utd, though he’s also spoken in the past about how it was the right decision.

“When I left United, I did cry that morning. Cried in my car,” Keane told his fellow pundits.

Even if Keane surely deserved a better send-off than this, he’s not necessarily one to spend too much time dwelling on that kind of thing and having regrets, even if he insists there were also a lot of lies in the press about him and his issues with his teammates.

Roy Keane on his difficult Manchester United exit

Speaking on the Stick To Football podcast, as quoted by the Mirror, Keane said: “Some of the best decisions I’ve made in my life have been instinctive, and when I left Manchester United, my gut feeling was that the respect had gone for both parties, but the one who was going to suffer the most was me.

“I had bust ups with Sir Alex Ferguson in the past, but for him to say that me leaving the club was the end of my career was harsh from him. I walked out with an injury, which was a double whammy for me as I couldn’t play till January.

“When I left the club, there were a lot of stories that came out about me in the press, mainly focusing on my relationship with players, but it was all lies, which can tarnish you, but I can live with it and am at peace with it all.”

Keane may have rubbed some people up the wrong way, but the truth is he seems like just the kind of character this current United side could do with as they have let standards drop so much in the post-Fergie era.