“All or nothing” – Champions League giants step up transfer pursuit of Liverpool star

Trent Alexander-Arnold on the Liverpool bench (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly set to step up their transfer pursuit of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in what is being described as an “all or nothing” approach.

The England international is edging very close now to the end of his Liverpool contract, with all signs currently pointing towards him becoming a free agent in the summer.

According to the Telegraph, Alexander-Arnold has been Real Madrid’s priority for some time now, and they will continue to step up their interest in the Reds right-back.

This sounds hugely worrying for Liverpool and their hopes of keeping their star player, and it comes as both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also nearing the ends of their deals.

Real Madrid have reasons to be confident over Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer deal

The Telegraph’s report goes on to explain why Real Madrid can be confident of getting a deal done for Alexander-Arnold this summer.

The report notes that the Spanish giants have become masters of landing some of the best free agents in the game, with Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger among the best examples of recent times.

Los Blancos also tend to go all out to land the superstar names they want, such as Jude Bellingham, and they can afford to pay huge wages to persuade Alexander-Arnold to make the move to the Bernabeu.

All things considered, it’s not looking good for Liverpool, and fans will surely be concerned about this ongoing off-the-pitch matter.

It’s been such a good season on the pitch for LFC, but one has to wonder how much longer they can cope with this distraction.

Key players like Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk will need to be at the top of their game, but it could get hard for them to fully focus if they’re also considering their futures and having to field questions about it almost every week.