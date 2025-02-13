Brahim Diaz of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid C.F. at Manchester City Stadium on February 11, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Vini Jr emerged victorious at the Etihad Stadium earlier this week as Real Madrid beat Man City 3-2 in the Champions League, but he’s not bitten his tongue in the aftermath of that victory.

A divisive figure at the best of times, Real Madrid received a €250m offer for the Brazilian recently, but as of this moment, Vini Jr remains a Los Blancos employee.

Ballon d’Or controversy with Vini Jr continues

The Ballon d’Or controversy certainly did him or Real Madrid no favours whatsoever, but even though this was a few months ago now, the fall-out continues.

As the players walked out at the start of the Champions League Play-Off first-leg game, a huge tifo was unleashed of Rodri kissing the Ballon d’Or with the words ‘Stop crying your heart out’ – a reference to Man City supporting Oasis’ song – alongside.

The club knew exactly what they were doing but after losing 3-2 on the night and now being on the back foot for the second leg, it could be said that the tifo backfired and was a mistake.

Vini Jr unaffected by tifo mistake

Vini Jr clearly didn’t let it affect him either, saying to Sky that; “The banner only gave me more motivation… then they’re fans, so they can do what they want, maybe they should focus more on chanting for their team.”

Not having the desired effect on getting under the player’s skin is bad enough, but having him clap back like that is likely to send Man City supporters spinning.

They’ll certainly have to be right behind the Cityzens in the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg when everything is at stake in terms of making it into the Champions League knockout stages.