Graham Potter, Head Coach of West Ham United chats with his players after the Premier League match against Fulham FC at London Stadium on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Graham Potter has certainly given West Ham’s players the solidity and stability they’ve needed all season, and injured players returning could help his cause.

The Hammers find themselves in 16th position in the Premier League table, but if they’re able to pick up a few wins here and there, a mid-table position of safety is well within their grasp.

Saturday’s opponents, Brentford, are in 11th position but are only four points ahead of the Irons.

Jean-Clair Todibo to give Graham Potter a boost

A win over the West Londoners would then put West Ham just seven points shy of Aston Villa in eighth. Any sort of run now could see the East Londoners make a late charge for the European places, however unlikely that might appear at this point.

I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

The return of Jean-Clair Todibo might go some way to getting three points on the board, and the player himself has posted an encouraging update on X.

Back to training with the team.

???? ??! ?? pic.twitter.com/Pziq7A2xv0 — Jean-Clair Todibo (@jctodibo) February 12, 2025

Whatever ends up happening this season a treble-winning Man City star has been tipped to join West Ham in the summer, whilst West Ham have enquired about Marco Verratti too.

Graham Potter needs defence to stand up and be counted

How long it takes Potter to really get the players singing his tune in the way in which his Brighton and Hove Albion players did will only be seen over the coming weeks.

The addition of Evan Ferguson up front will at least allow the manager to employ the ‘big man, little man’ combination – with Jarrod Bowen – which has been so successful in Hammers teams of the past.

With 46 goals conceded so far – the worst in the English top-flight apart from the bottom four – Todibo’s return can’t come soon enough.