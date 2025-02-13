West Ham legend Ronnie Boyce dies at 82 years old

24th August 1964: Members of the West Ham United football team including John Bond (1st left, back row), Ken Brown (2nd left back row), Martin Peters (4th left, back row), Jim Standen (5th left, back row), Edward Bovington (2nd right, back row), Bobby Moore (1st right, back row), Alan Sealey (2nd left, front row), Ronnie Boyce (3rd left, front row), Johnny Byrne (4th left, front row) and Geoff Hurst (3rd right, front row). (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

West Ham legend Ronnie Boyce has sadly passed away at the age of 82.

A true one-club man, Boyce spent his entire career with the Hammers, making 341 appearances between 1959 and 1972. Known for his intelligence on the pitch and tireless work ethic, he was a key figure in West Ham’s golden era.

Boyce played alongside club icons and England World Cup winners Bobby Moore, Martin Peters, and Geoff Hurst, forming part of the legendary side that defined the 1960s. His most unforgettable moment came in the 1964 FA Cup final when he etched his name into history by scoring the winning goal, securing West Ham’s first-ever major trophy.

A statement via Boyce’s family read on the West Ham website.

“We are so very sad to confirm that our beloved husband, father and grandfather Ronnie passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon.”

“He fought illness in recent years with typical courage, bravery and no fuss, and with such strength. His nickname of ‘Ticker’, as the strong heartbeat of West Ham’s team in the 1960s, could not have been more appropriate.

It is with deep and profound sadness that West Ham United confirm the passing of legendary Hammer Ronnie Boyce. The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this sad and difficult time. — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 13, 2025

“He was a Hammer all of his life, from growing up in East Ham to representing the Club as a player and coach across 34 years of dedicated service, and always had time for the fans and people who gave him so much support throughout his time in football.

“He never boasted about his wonderful playing career or achievements, but he was so proud of the fact that he scored the winning goal in West Ham United’s first-ever FA Cup victory, and his love of the Club and the supporters meant so much to him.

“As a family, we were even prouder of the love, support and dedication he gave us all, and of the quiet, honest, decent man that he was. We will miss him greatly and he will never be forgotten.”