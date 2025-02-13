Arsenal “superstar” has been discussed internally by Champions League giants

Florentino Perez, Gabriel Magalhaes, and William Saliba (Photo by David Ramos, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Real Madrid reportedly view Arsenal centre-back William Saliba as a “superstar” and as the Jude Bellingham of defenders.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, with the Italian journalist insisting, however, that there haven’t been any talks so far between the two clubs.

Romano has also made it clear that Arsenal want to keep Saliba and view the France international as a crucial part of their long-term project.

“I was out PARTYING and slacking in training – I knew I wasn’t going to play anyway!” – which former Arsenal star regrets letting Wenger down?

It seems it won’t be easy for Real Madrid or anyone else to prise Saliba away from Arsenal, though the Gunners could undoubtedly do with tying the 23-year-old down to a new contract as soon as possible.

Saliba’s new Arsenal contract will surely be a priority for the club’s next sporting director, as Charles Watts reported for us yesterday.

William Saliba has the makings of a dream signing for Real Madrid

Saliba certainly seems like someone who’d fit the bill as a Galactico signing for Real Madrid, who have so often signed the best players in the world and built some incredible teams.

Los Blancos might not be close to a deal at the moment, but it seems clear from listening to Romano that there are key figures inside the Bernabeu who have discussed him and rate him highly.

“There is no doubt that people internally at Real Madrid see William Saliba as a superstar,” Romano said.

“A fantastic defender. I would say this is one of the best defenders in the world – they really appreciate William Saliba.

“It’s also important to say that someone internally at Real Madrid considers Saliba, we can say, the Bellingham of the defenders.

“So a top player for present, but also future, a player who can be perfect to build the future.”

Saliba could undoubtedly be a big hit for Real Madrid and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can persuade him to commit to staying in north London instead.