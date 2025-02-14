€140m-rated Man United and Liverpool target with 107 G/A in 226 games makes contract decision

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during the Premier League match at Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

He’s long been a target of both Liverpool and Manchester United, and now Bayern Munich poster boy, Jamal Musiala, has made a contract decision.

Chelsea were also reported to be following the world-class attacker who transfermarkt rate at a cool €140m.

Another Premier League outfit, Man City, were believed to be willing to offer the 21-year-old a new home.

Jamal Musiala signs new Bayern Munich contract

Unfortunately, all four English top-flight clubs look destined to be disappointed after it was announced that he has decided, like Alphonso Davies, to stay with Bayern Munich.

?? BREAKING: Jamal Musiala signs new deal at FC Bayern until June 2030! After long negotiations, Musiala signs his new contract at the club following Neuer and Alphonso Davies. Huge news for Bayern project. ?? pic.twitter.com/8CXMc3b2fJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2025

Fabrizio Romano noted on X that the player had extended until 2030, meaning he will be 27 by the end of his new contract – still young enough to pique the interest of European football’s best clubs and, potentially, at his peak as a player.

It’s great news for the likes of Harry Kane and Vincent Kompany, who moved to the Bavarian giants to win trophies.

Jamal Musiala snubs Premier League interest

Unless there’s an almighty collapse between now and the end of the season, then the England captain will finally win the first piece of club silverware with his team.

For reference, Bayern are currently eight points ahead of nearest rivals, Bayer Leverkusen.

With another big contract issue now signed and sealed, Bayern can fully concentrate on the latter stages of this season’s Champions League, as well as the Bundesliga.

That could spell danger for their opponents, and will deflate the likes of Liverpool and the Red Devils who were surely already making some sort of transfer plans for the summer.

Jamal Musiala is now strictly off limits.