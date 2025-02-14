€50m star emerges as surprise Manchester United transfer target

Alejandro Balde and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Alex Caparros, Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a surprise move in the transfer market as they want another left-back this summer.

The Red Devils have only just brought in Patrick Dorgu, who joined from Lecce in January to give Ruben Amorim someone better suited to playing as a left-sided wing-back in his 3-4-3 system.

However, it seems Amorim wants another player on that side of the pitch, with Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde emerging as a target for Man Utd ahead of the summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Balde is a key player for Barca, so they surely won’t be too keen to let him go, though Fichajes suggest he could be available for around €50million.

That would be a pretty reasonable fee for a top young player, though it’s debatable if United really need to sign another left-back after only just bringing in Dorgu.

Do Manchester United need to sign another left-back?

MUFC started the season with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia as their two main options on the left-hand side, while Diogo Dalot has also filled in well in that position at times.

Still, Malacia has now gone out on loan, and Shaw has had frequent injury problems that could mean his future at the club will be in some doubt under new manager Amorim.

Dalot, meanwhile, will surely want to be playing in his preferred role on the right more often, so perhaps United could do well to bring in someone like Balde even though they also have Dorgu.

United arguably have several areas they also need to strengthen, so it remains to be seen if another left-back will end up being a top priority, but squad depth will surely be important for Amorim.

If a talent like Balde is available for just €50m then it could be a deal worth exploring.