30 G/A sensation wants Liverpool transfer

Arne Slot and Alexander Isak (Photo by Alex Pantling, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans who are worried about how they might replace Mohamed Salah this summer may be relieved by this latest piece of LFC transfer news.

Following his superb form this season, with 24 goals and six assists in all competitions for club and country, it seems Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is keen on a move to Anfield.

Despite well-established interest from Arsenal, it seems that Isak would be very keen on joining Liverpool instead, according to TEAMtalk.

“I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

The Merseyside giants might soon find that they need an elite goal-scorer like this to replace Salah, who is close to becoming a free agent this summer, so this sounds like very welcome news indeed.

Still, TEAMtalk’s report also notes that there is some uncertainty about whether or not the Reds would pay the kind of crazy money required to fund a deal for the in-form Sweden international.

Alexander Isak transfer saga continues to dominate headlines

This isn’t the first and surely won’t be the last story we hear about Isak’s future after his incredible performances for Newcastle in recent times.

The 25-year-old has been a joy to watch for the Magpies, and with 17 goals in the Premier League so far this term, he’s not that far behind Liverpool’s Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

It’s clear Isak would be a major upgrade on Darwin Nunez as the main man up front for LFC, and that could be the best way for the club to try to replace Salah’s influence in attack.

There aren’t many other players in world football who can produce the kind of numbers Salah has from out wide, so adapting the team’s tactics and looking to a centre-forward for goals could be the way to go instead.

Isak would also surely be ideal for Arsenal’s needs, but who wouldn’t want to be a part of what Arne Slot is building at Anfield?