Finally some good injury news for Arsenal as star set to return this weekend

Mikel Arteta smiles during an Arsenal training session (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal have finally been handed some positive injury news as manager Mikel Arteta says defender Ben White will be back and available for the Leicester City game tomorrow.

The Gunners have had a bit of a nightmare campaign this term as big names like Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus have missed a lot of games.

Kai Havertz is now out for the rest of the campaign as well, so Arsenal could really have done with a key player like White coming back.

The England international hasn’t played since November and has undoubtedly been a big miss for Arteta, even if the north London giants have decent depth in defence, with Jurrien Timber performing very well in his absence.

Arsenal given Ben White fitness boost

See below as Fabrizio Romano has reported on White’s return for Arsenal as they prepare to take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium in tomorrow’s early kick-off…

???? Good news for Arsenal as Ben White will be back and available to face Leicester City this weekend. The defender will be part of the matchday squad, Mikel Arteta confirms. pic.twitter.com/tHpPX2eDYZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2025

White can play in a variety of positions, usually either centre-back or right-back, so his presence in the squad gives Arteta some good options.

Timber has played a lot of games after only just coming back from a serious injury himself, with the Netherlands international making just two Premier League appearances last season as he missed virtually the entire campaign.

Arsenal could do with White coming back so that Timber isn’t over-played this term, while Arteta could also use the 27-year-old in the middle and give one of William Saliba or Gabriel Magalhaes a rare chance to rest.

Arsenal will be hoping they can still pick up a win at Leicester this weekend as they’ll want to put the pressure on league leaders Liverpool after their draw away to Everton in midweek.

Despite all their injury problems, a win at the King Power would mean Arsenal could get to just four points behind LFC, though the Reds would be able to go seven clear again with a win in their game in hand against Wolves on Sunday.