Report: Man United rival Liverpool for transfer of 22-year-old with €90m release clause

Manchester United are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

The talented young Frenchman has been hugely impressive in his time in the Bundesliga after previously coming through at Lyon, and it looks like he could be on the move again soon.

According to a report from Todo Fichajes, Man Utd are keen on Lukeba as a potential defensive signing for this summer, though Liverpool and Real Madrid have also been tracking him.

The report states that Lukeba has a €90m release clause at Leipzig, so it seems likely that the German side will make a considerable profit on a player they signed for just €30m in 2023.

Lukeba looks like he could be ideal for United as they look to continue rebuilding under Ruben Amorim, who will surely want to make changes to this struggling squad he inherited from Erik ten Hag.

Where next for Man United and Liverpool target Castello Lukeba?

Lukeba looks like he probably won’t be short of options if he moves this summer, so it remains to be seen if he’d really choose a move to Old Trafford right now.

It’s been another miserable season for the Red Devils, and there’ll surely be some top players who think twice about going there after seeing so many big names struggle at a club that has been in disarray since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Lukeba could do well to join Liverpool instead, with the Reds looking superb under Arne Slot as they emerge as clear favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

The 22-year-old would surely want to be a part of something like that, rather than taking a gamble on MUFC, who currently remain all the way down in 13th in the Premier League table.