After a bright start in the first few months of this season by Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have hit a brick wall in terms of consistency of performance and results, and that’s led the Blues hierarchy to make a decision with regards to sacking Maresca.

The manager isn’t backwards in coming forwards with his opinion, and Robert Sanchez is one Chelsea player that certainly knows where he stands in terms of his current position in the squad.

Enzo Maresca sacking decision made

Maresca’s communication has always been direct and to the point, regardless of whether it might upset a few egos in the dressing room, and that could also be part of the reason why Chelsea have reached the decision that they have

Nico Jackson’s injury has seen the West London outfit’s problems multiply, and as we begin to move towards the business end of the 2024/25 campaign, it’s the last thing that Maresca needs.

The 45-year-old needn’t worry, however, as to his status at the club. According to Mail Sport + (subscription required), the hierarchy have no intention whatsoever of dismissing the manager, particularly given that he’s only a few months into a five-year contract.

Whether he’s able to see through a five-year plan during that time will only be known over the coming months, and will largely be dependant on results.

Chelsea board sticking with Enzo Maresca

Engineering an identity from the academy right up to the first-team is also imperative, as will the production line from the youth set up be.

At present, Chelsea are hanging onto the final Champions League spot by their coat-tails, and after their trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday night, they face European-chasing Aston Villa and Arsenal as well as relegation threatened Leicester City and Southampton in the next four games.

None will be easy and by the end of that series of five games, Maresca will have a much better idea as to how this season will end.