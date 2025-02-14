Mikel Arteta reveals the “very unexpected” training incident that led to Kai Havertz injury

Mikel Arteta and Kai Havertz of Arsenal (Photo by Michael Regan, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken in more detail about how Kai Havertz ended up getting a season-ending injury in training with the Gunners in Dubai.

The Germany international has been a key player for Arsenal and will be a huge loss for Arteta’s side for the remainder of the campaign.

Arsenal already have numerous other injuries, having been without Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus for some time, while Gabriel Martinelli is also facing a spell out.

“I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

Havertz has largely done well to stay fit and avoid injuries throughout his career, but it seems the former Chelsea man finally buckled after playing so much football in quite a demanding role in this team.

As per Simon Collings in the X posts below, Arteta said the Havertz injury happened in a “very unexpected way” as he blocked a shot in training…

Arteta is here for his press conference. On Havertz: "The injury happened in a very unexpected way. It's a big blow because of the injuries that we have." — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) February 14, 2025

Arteta does not rule out the possibility of bringing in a free agent. Re Dowman, seemed to suggest PL rules would make it too hard to play him. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) February 14, 2025

This is hugely frustrating for Arsenal, who were in Dubai for a bit of a break after a demanding schedule recently.

It now remains to be seen how AFC will line up with only Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri left available.

How can Arsenal replace the injured Kai Havertz?

Arsenal may have to just make do with a front three of Trossard, Sterling and Nwaneri until Saka and Martinelli are back, while they could also perhaps promote someone from their academy.

The transfer window is now closed, so Arsenal missed the opportunity to make signings in that area of the pitch in January, with only free agents possible for them now.

One imagines there isn’t anyone out there who’d really fit for AFC, though, even if there’s not much to lose from bringing in an unattached player for a short-term deal.

Arsenal will just have to cope for now and hope for better luck with injuries between now and May after what has been a hugely frustrating campaign on that front.