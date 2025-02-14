Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, shows appreciation to the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Cardiff City FC at Elland Road on February 01, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Daniel Farke knows his Leeds United team are in the box seat for promotion to the Premier League, and he’ll therefore already need to be planning his summer transfers.

The German will have seen just how difficult the leap up to the English top-flight from the second-tier now is, given that the all whites were beaten by Southampton in last season’s Play-Off final, and the Saints are now rock bottom of the Premier League and 10 points adrift of safety.

Daniel Farke needs to be making transfer plans for the summer

An immediate relegation therefore looks like a foregone conclusion for Ivan Juric’s side but Farke can’t really concern himself with that of course.

One attacking midfielder could join Leeds in the summer, though Farke has been urged not to sign Joe Rothwell should the Elland Road outfit make it to the promised land.

Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer, who is considered to be one of the best playmakers in the Championship, is one player that Leeds are looking at according to TeamTalk.

The outlet also name Emi Buendia, Krasnodar’s Eduard Spertsyan and Manchester City’s James McAtee as potential options.

Promotion battle likely to dictate direction Daniel Farke goes in

Whomever Farke decides to buy or sell will ultimately depend on which league they end up in for the 2025/26 campaign, and Hamer isn’t likely to be one of Leeds’ new arrivals if the Blades also find themselves joining their Yorkshire neighbours by being automatically promoted.

At present, Leeds top the table, with Sheffield United sat in second, just two points behind.

There’s a further three point gap to Burnley, with Sunderland tucked in the top four, two points behind the Clarets.

With fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers some 14 points behind the Black Cats, unless there’s a collective loss of form from the top four, one can expect that the two automatically promoted teams will come from that quartet.