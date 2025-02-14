Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Whether or not Liverpool go on to win the Premier League or Champions League titles at the end of the current campaign, Arne Slot will surely be looking at who can come in this summer to help improve his squad in certain areas.

Mo Salah’s agent has hinted at Slot’s brilliance, perhaps suggesting that his client will stay at Anfield if an agreement can soon be reached on the various aspects of the contract.

Liverpool summer signing could be long-term addition for Arne Slot

The club have registered their interest in a €40m Bundesliga ace too.

Much of what happens with the Reds squad moving forward is likely to be dictated by whether Salah, and colleagues Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, extend their time at Anfield.

In any event, journalist, Pete O’Rourke, believes that they’ll be keeping tabs on one talented youngster; Nice’s Mohamed-Ali Cho.

“Yeah, I think he would be a more long-term one. Again, it’s a bit of a surprise that they’re (Liverpool) being linked with Ali Cho. Obviously, he’s had a decent season for Nice—five goals and three assists in 25 appearances,” he said on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

Arne Slot likely to be looking at young players for Liverpool

“I don’t think he’d be ready to come straight into that Liverpool starting XI right now if they were to pursue an interest in him. I’m sure, like Liverpool in their transfer strategies, they do look at young and upcoming players.”

“So he ticks boxes in that respect, but I don’t think he’d be ready to come in and replace Mo Salah on that right wing.”

It isn’t clear at this stage what sort of transfer fee that Nice might be looking for, and arguably there’s a possibility that Nice’s owners, INEOS, who also part-own Man United of course, might not want to sell the player to a club that are in direct competition with another of their clubs.