Four replacements on Liverpool’s list as Arne Slot ready to sanction star’s transfer away

Arne Slot and Darwin Nunez (Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot would be ready to sell Darwin Nunez this summer, with four replacements already in the Reds’ sights, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica in the summer of 2022, but has struggled to really establish himself as being good enough to be the first-choice number 9 for the Merseyside giants.

It seems Slow has lost patience with the Uruguay international and Liverpool will be open to letting him go this summer, with big names like Alexander Isak in the club’s sights.

Sources close to the situation have told CaughtOffside that along with in-form Newcastle front-man Isak, there is also interest in Ollie Watkins, Marcus Thuram and Mohamed Amoura.

Liverpool fans will probably be pretty pleased with those names as Isak and Watkins in particular would surely be immediate upgrades on the inconsistent Nunez.

What will Liverpool do in attack in the summer transfer window?

It remains to be seen precisely what LFC will be able to do this summer, as they’ll first have to ensure they can definitely find a buyer for Nunez.

However, one imagines there could be a change of heart from Liverpool about making too many changes up front if they end up losing Mohamed Salah at the end of his contract.

Salah has been Liverpool’s main goal-scorer, and it might be that the club will look for a direct replacement for him out wide, rather than a new centre-forward.

Still, there also would surely be room for a major statement purchase like Isak as well after the superb season he’s had in the Premier League.

Watkins will be an interesting one to watch as well after Aston Villa rejected a bid from Arsenal for him in January.

The England international has shone for Villa and might still be keen on the potential opportunity for a bigger move.