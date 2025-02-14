Liverpool register strong interest in transfer swoop for €40m Bundesliga star

Konstantinos Koulierakis and Arne Slot (Photo by Alex Grimm, Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly asked about a potential transfer deal for Wolfsburg defender Konstantinos Koulierakis back in November.

That’s according to a report by Sport Bild, who state that the Reds look to be one of the 21-year-old’s biggest admirers at the moment, though other top clubs such as Real Madrid and AC Milan are also keen.

Koulierakis would likely cost around €40m if he were to leave Wolfsburg, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide it’s worth investing that much in the Greece international.

The Merseyside giants currently have Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as solid options in defence, but it might soon be time to make a change.

For one thing, Van Dijk is nearing the end of his contract, so won’t necessarily still be at Liverpool next season.

If that’s the case, then a top young defender like Koulierakis could be a fine option to replace the experienced Dutchman.

Konstantinos Koulierakis to Liverpool transfer looks like one to watch

Liverpool have already had contacts over Koulierakis, according to the Sport Bild report, so it may be that they’ve established decent relations with Wolfsburg ahead of more concrete negotiations for the summer.

Still, one imagines there’ll be other clubs trying to sign the youngster, so LFC might need to keep some other options in mind as well.

The priority, however, will surely be to persuade Van Dijk to sign a new contract as soon as possible.

Even if the Netherlands international isn’t getting any younger, he’s continued to perform at a very high level for LFC this season, and it will be hard to replace him.

Koulierakis might well be a big prospect for the future, but it remains to be seen how he’d deal with taking on such an important role at such a big club this early in his career.