Sheikh Mansour, Owner of Manchester City and the City Football Group, and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of Manchester City, look on prior to the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The next few weeks could be massive for both Man City and the Premier League, and both already know the independent panel verdict on Associated Party Transactions.

Back in August it was suggested that a Man City win would force a rewrite of Premier League rules.

Newcastle, Everton and Aston Villa would also potentially stand to benefit from a City legal victory, and ahead of the wider issue of the 115 outstanding charges against the club, it would give them huge confidence.

I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

Of course, the Premier League will likely have been moving heaven and earth to ensure that first blood goes to them in what’s sure to be a testing time for all.

Man City win legal case against the Premier League

Unfortunately, that’s all been in vain as, according to Sky Sports News, the independent panel has found fully in Man City’s favour.

BREAKING: The Premier League has suffered a significant setback after a tribunal deemed its sponsorship rules null and void. An independent panel has sided with Man City and deemed that the league’s Associated Party Transaction (APT) regulations were unlawful in their entirety. pic.twitter.com/y2WmHIgY54 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 14, 2025

The ruling has deemed that the league’s Associated Party Transaction (APT) regulations were unlawful in their entirety.

It’s a huge blow to the Premier League and a massive victory for Man City.

Man City strike first blow in battle with the Premier League

The rewriting of the rules will almost certainly have to take place immediately as a result.

The effect of this ruling is likely to be seismic and the full extent of just how different this could make things will only be known in due course.

For now, the City board, management, staff and squad are likely to be basking in the afterglow of a momentous legal victory, and one which could change the footballing landscape in the English top-flight immeasurably.