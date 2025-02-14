Club trying to remove Arsenal transfer target’s £75m release clause

Marcus Thuram celebrates a goal for Inter (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Inter Milan are reportedly working to tie star striker Marcus Thuram down to a new contract amid transfer interest from Arsenal.

The France international was recently linked with the Gunners by TVPlay.it, but it now seems that Inter are doing their best to thwart interest from Premier League clubs.

That’s according to a report from Calciomercato, who claim the Nerazzuri are working to tie Thuram down to a new deal that would remove his £75million release clause.

It remains to be seen if Thuram will actually agree to these terms, so Arsenal’s hopes of signing the 27-year-old might not be gone just yet.

The north London giants urgently need to strengthen in attack this summer after a frustrating season in which they’ve struggled in front of goal.

Could Arsenal make a move for Marcus Thuram?

It remains to be seen if Thuram would be Arsenal’s first choice, but they could do well to add the former Borussia Monchengladbach man to their forward options.

Thuram has 14 goals and four assists in all competitions for Inter so far this season, so one imagines he’d be an upgrade on the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus at centre-forward.

Havertz has done well up front but it’s not necessarily his best position, while Jesus has never been particularly prolific and has also had major injury problems during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Thuram could do a job for Arsenal, but there might arguably be better options out there as well, with the Gunners likely to be keen on someone a bit younger.

Benjamin Sesko, who has been linked with Arsenal recently in a report by the Daily Mirror, could perhaps make more sense, as he’s 21 years old, so would be more of a long-term investment.

Still, other clubs could also be keen on Sesko, so Arsenal would do well to keep someone like Thuram in mind as an alternative, though any potential new contract with Inter could make the deal more complicated.