Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea at Amex Stadium on February 08, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

It’s not been the best start at the Falmer Stadium again for Chelsea, with Noni Madueke going off injured before Kaoru Mitoma’s piece of magic.

A week after losing to Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup, they went behind again to a sensational finish from Mitoma, which Jamie Carragher suggested during Sky Sports commentary was “Messi like.”

Mitoma magic puts Brighton ahead

"A touch from the heavens" ? Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma puts the hosts in front with an OUTRAGEOUS goal ??? pic.twitter.com/Q35NdQcj5R — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 14, 2025

As the ball dropped from behind him, the Seagulls ace controlled it with one incredible touch before unleashing an unstoppable shot past Filip Jorgensen.

It simply added to the visitors woes after Noni Madueke had been substituted earlier in the match after pulling a hamstring.

??? Bad news for Chelsea as Noni Madueke suffered an injury and he’s just been subbed off. One more attacking player out after Nico Jackson and Marc Guiu. pic.twitter.com/xufdFbgLVj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2025

As journalist, Fabrizio Romano, noted, with the injuries to attacking players Nico Jackson and Marc Guiu too, as well as the loan move for Joao Felix to AC Milan, it puts the Blues in a real tight spot in terms of their attacking intent.

Enzo Maresca has been loathe to use Christopher Nkunku to any great degree this season, and he now finds himself with little option.

Chelsea can’t contain Mitoma

Indeed, Chelsea’s poor recent form has seen Robert Sanchez dropped, but the Blues board will keep faith in Maresca for the foreseeable future.

There’s still plenty of time left in the season for the Italian to galvanise his squad and see an upturn, however, there was no real bite from the West Londoners after going behind, and that has to worry the manager.

With Jackson not due back from injury for six to eight weeks, this could turn into a long, hard season.

If, ultimately, that means Chelsea miss out on the major European competitions again, the board may take a rain check on their decision to allow Maresca to see out the remaining four and a half years of his contract.