Agent of Liverpool contract rebel drops possible hint over future with Arne Slot claim

Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot (Photo by Alex Pantling, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah may be edging ever closer to the end of his contract, but it seems his agent might be trying to send a message via his social media.

Salah is having a superb season for Liverpool, playing some of the finest football of his career under Arne Slot, who took over as Reds boss last summer after the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

“I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

It seems Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa is a big fan of Slot, as he posted the following on X, responding to Empire of the Kop’s post about Liverpool’s commanding position in the Premier League title race this season…

Excellent at his job. https://t.co/weoPGFUUOS — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) February 14, 2025

Slot is certainly surpassing expectations, and perhaps this is a signal from Salah’s camp that he’s enjoying life under the Dutch tactician.

It couldn’t have been easy coming in to replace a Liverpool legend like Klopp, but so far it seems to have got the best out of these players, with Salah just one of several who have taken their game up a level this term.

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future remains unresolved

Still, even if some LFC fans might view this post as encouraging, there’s still no sign that Salah is actually close to putting pen to paper on a new deal.

The Egypt international is worryingly close to becoming a free agent, and the club’s fans will be keeping everything crossed that he ends up signing sooner rather than later.

Liverpool also have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk nearing the ends of their contracts, and to lose all three of these star players on free transfers would be an absolute disaster.

It’s hard to see how Liverpool could replace a generational talent like Salah, so the best bit of business the club could do is surely to just extend his stay for a few more years.

Of course, Salah isn’t getting any younger, but he is, in fairness, not showing any sign of slowing down, even if he turns 33 later this year.