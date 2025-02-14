Eddie Howe with Thomas Frank prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford at St. James Park on September 16, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

There’s still plenty of the 24/25 season to play, but Newcastle have already been given encouragement regarding one of their summer targets, Bryan Mbeumo.

The Magpies are almost certain to face competition for his services, however, with reports suggesting that Man United want him to replace Antony.

Arsenal have been told to bid for Mbeumo too, and a switch to the Gunners makes the most sense.

The next stage of Bryan Mbeumo’s career could be the most important

For a start it’s unlikely that the player would then need to relocate, and his price won’t be prohibitive for the North Londoners.

Furthermore, his 36 goals and 24 assists in his 122 Brentford appearances so far (Football Insider), mark him out as a player who is destined for great things, and how both Arsenal and Man United could do with someone like him in the side right now.

Football journalist, Pete O’Rourke, speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, believes that the Bees will allow the hit man to move on at the end of the season, by which time he will Mbeumo’s fee will have come down to around the £50m mark.

If Eddie Howe wants to move into the box seat for the player’s services, the likelihood is that Newcastle will need to shift one of their star players out in order to make room in the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Bryan Mbeumo could have his pick of clubs

Financial Fair Play is here to stay whether clubs like it or not, and that applies as much to the super rich Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) that own Newcastle as it does to everyone else.

One thing that isn’t known at this stage is the player’s own preferences regarding what happens next in his career.

All of Arsenal, Man United and Newcastle offer something a little different in terms of project, and were the trio of Premier League clubs to come calling, Mbeumo could have his pick.