General view inside the stadium as Newcastle United fans wave a flag in support prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match against Arsenal at St James' Park on February 05, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s been a reasonable enough season for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side this season, and midfield dynamo, Joelinton, might yet escape Premier League punishment for his recent indiscretions.

Currently injured – Premier Injuries tentatively suggest a comeback date of March 16, the day of the Carabao Cup Final – the Brazilian not being able to take part currently could be a blessing rather than a curse.

Joelinton could escape punishment thanks to injury

That’s because, per the official Premier League website, Joelinton is one of four English top-flight players on nine yellow cards for the season.

One more in the next eight matches and it’s an instant two game ban for the player, and coming on the back of a few games out because of injury that will surely hurt Eddie Howe’s ambitions for the squad this season.

Where Joelinton is somewhat fortunate is that by the time he comes back from injury, there’ll be just a few matches left for him to get through unscathed before the slate is wiped clean.

Football pundits have a differing view of his contributions to the Newcastle squad this season too.

Eddie Howe needs Joelinton back for Wembley date

Paul Merson believes that alongside Sandro Tonali, who the former Arsenal ace has labelled the new Rodri, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes have been brilliant.

Danny Murphy, meanwhile, has suggested the Brazilian is lazy, the polar opposite opinion to Merson.

Eddie Howe isn’t likely to pay too much attention to either as long as his marauding midfielder keeps his nose clean and once again becomes one of the important cogs in the wheel as the Magpies look to end decades without silverware at Wembley.