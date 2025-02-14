Talks planned: Ruben Amorim ready to move for £63m transfer as Man United duo’s futures in doubt

Victor Osimhen and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Ahmad Mora, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly planning to hold talks over the potential transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigeria international, currently on loan at Galatasaray, is considered one of the finest forwards in Europe, and his move to Turkey for this season came as quite a surprise when it happened.

With Osimhen surely not staying at Galatasaray permanently, it seems Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim is now keen to move for him in the summer, according to a report from Give Me Sport.

Osimhen could be available for around £63m as his release clause with Napoli is expected to get lower, according to Give Me Sport, so that could be seen as a very tempting deal for the Red Devils.

Victor Osimhen transfer could mean one of two Manchester United stars end up leaving

The report also suggests that Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund face uncertain futures at Old Trafford after struggling since joining the club.

Hojlund made the move to United last season and failed to make much of an impression, while Zirkzee has made a slow start since joining this term.

Osimhen would surely be a major upgrade on either of those two players, so it’s not surprising that Amorim seems ready to push for the club to make this big investment.

It could even be that others would also make way if the money is right, with the Guardian recently naming Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo as two players who could have their price.

United fans would surely rather see someone like Zirkzee or Hojlund leaving, but it might also be smart business to cash in on someone like Garnacho, who might bring in more money.

The Argentine has had his moments with MUFC but has mostly not been consistent enough, so might not be missed as much as some fans fear.