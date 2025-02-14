Premier League club linked with move for Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

At the end of the 24/25 season, Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy will become a free agent, and he’s been linked with a shock move to one Premier League side.

Leicester have already blocked Wilfried Ndidi’s move away, with the Foxes relegation troubles almost certainly playing a part in the same.

Wout Faes and Caleb Okoli could be two departures in the summer along with Vardy, and potentially others should Ruud van Nistelrooy not be able to save them from the drop.

Man United linked with Jamie Vardy

It’s the Dutchman’s old club, Man United who The Athletic (subscription required) have linked with a potential summer switch.

Whilst the outlet do indicate that Vardy’s age may go against Ruben Amorim’s policy, as a very short term fix, the 38-year-old might be a punt worth taking.

The Red Devils continue to struggle in all areas of the pitch, but the central strikers putting the ball in the back of the net seems a particular problem.

Transfermarkt note that Rasmus Hojlund has only two goals in 19 league appearances, whilst Joshua Zirkzee has three in 24 English top-flight games.

Is Jamie Vardy the solution at Old Trafford?

If, as might be expected, Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes more redundancies at the club, it would suggest that they are, perhaps, not in as healthy a financial position as first thought.

The longer-term view is that the club will rise again in a brand new stadium with world class players in the squad.

At the moment, Man United are far, far from that, so baby steps are required in the interim.

If that means taking a proven 38-year-old striker for six months to help the progression of the squad, so be it.