Much fancied Premier League striker wanted at Man United; one thing could see him within range

Ruben Amorim (R) arrives to attend the funeral of late Manchester United and Scotland footballer Denis Law on February 11, 2025 in Manchester, England. The former Manchester United striker, nicknamed The King, died last month at the age of 84. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

There’s no doubt that Ruben Amorim needs a striker at Man United who is a virtual guarantee of goals, and Liam Delap could move within range at season’s end.

Talks are supposedly planned with Victor Osimhen, though it’s a fair bet that Chelsea will reignite their long-term interest in the player given their own struggles in front of goal this season.

Liam Delap could move closer to Man United switch this summer

Jamie Vardy has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but bringing in a 38-year-old wouldn’t fit in with Amorim’s evident need for young and hungry strikers.

Were the Red Devils poor form continue until the end of the campaign, there’s a cogent argument that the board of the club could dispense with Amorim’s services.

That said, it would only start the wheel turning again. Surely their purpose is better served by giving a manager a couple of years at the very least to turn things around.

I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

Three to four transfer windows within which to bring in players he wants, rather than having to make do and mend with a previous regime’s signings.

One player who could well come onto United’s radar in the summer is Ipswich Town’s brilliant Liam Delap.

McKenna connection might sway Liam Delap

According to The Athletic (subscription required), were Ipswich to be relegated, Delap’s price will undoubtedly go down and that would bring him more into the range that United could be willing and able to pay.

The outlet also note that Man United’s technical director, Jason Wilcox, has a history of sorts with Delap as both were at Man City at the same time previously.

Though Ipswich manager, Kieran McKenna, would be less than delighted to see Delap move on too, seeing him end up at his own former club might soften the blow a little.