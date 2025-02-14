Spending spree: Real Madrid ready to sell Vini Jr to fund transfers for Arsenal star & Man Utd target

Florian Wirtz and Vinicius Junior (Photo by Stuart Franklin, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly considering three big-name transfer targets they could spend the money from Vinicius Junior’s sale on.

It remains to be seen if the Spanish giants will definitely be prepared to let an important player like Vinicius leave, but he could command an enormous transfer fee and allow the club to spend on a number of other top talents.

Real Madrid also already have plenty of quality in attack, with Kylian Mbappe joining on a free transfer last summer, while Brazilian wonderkid Endrick and Turkish youngster Arda Guler could also have more key roles in the near future.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are looking into possible targets they could spend their Vinicius money on if he does end up leaving the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid linked again with William Saliba – could Vini Jr sale help fund the transfer?

Fichajes again link Arsenal centre-back William Saliba with Real Madrid, and he’s someone who might actually become more affordable for them if they are able to bring in a big fee for someone like Vinicius.

It has previously been reported by RMC Sport that Saliba is on Real’s radar, but it would probably take a world-record fee for a defender to get a deal done.

The report also names Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz as one of Madrid’s top targets, along with in-form Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has also been linked with Manchester United by the Athletic, though their report stresses that a move to Old Trafford looks unrealistic without Champions League football.

The prolific Sweden international could help replace Vini Jr up front, while the presence of Wirtz could also ensure Los Blancos still have plenty of spark and creativity in their side.

Saliba, meanwhile, looks like he’s surely going to be the best defender in world football for many years to come, so all in all this looks like it could be superb business if Madrid pull it off.

Arsenal fans will be hoping it doesn’t, while the Gyokeres saga might also be one for United to watch as they surely need a major statement signing up front as soon as possible after Marcus Rashford’s axing from the team and the poor form of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.