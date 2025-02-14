Ruben Amorim makes preposterous Man United title claim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim leaves Manchester Cathedral after attending the funeral of late Manchester United and Scotland footballer Denis Law on February 11, 2025 in Manchester, England. The former Manchester United striker, nicknamed The King, died last month at the age of 84. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

There’s no more difficult job in football at the moment than that of Ruben Amorim at Man United, though his Premier League title ambitions appear to be a little lofty at this point.

The Portuguese will know that if the Red Devils lose to Tottenham this weekend, and both West Ham and Everton win their fixtures against Brentford and Crystal Palace respectively, that Man United will occupy 16th position at the end of the current round of fixtures.

A Man United title in three years for Ruben Amorim?

That precise situation will surely be more than many Red Devils supporters could bear.

Lisandro Martinez’s injury and those of other key players certainly hasn’t helped things but if there was ever a guide as to exactly where United are at, being linked with 38-year-old Jamie Vardy arguably sums their current malaise up.

Vardy will at least score goals, but it’s an entirely different direction the club need to be going in transfer wise if they’re to land a Premier League title by 2028, something it seems that Amorim thinks is achievable.

“Yes, we talk about that, our focus is to win the Premier League and we can change everything in a few years,” he said in his pre-match press conference, attended by representatives of CaughtOffside, when asked about landing the title within three years.

“In this moment, we are in a difficult situation, but we need to work every day on the little steps.”

Will Ruben Amorim be given the time he needs?

Depending on your point of view that’s either an incredibly brave or incredibly naive statement to make.

However, things do need to change significantly at Old Trafford and putting pressure on players to achieve shouldn’t ever be seen to be a negative.

The more salient point might be whether he’s actually going to be given the time to start achieving his and INEOS’ aims, given the poor record that’s dogged him since taking over from Erik ten Hag.