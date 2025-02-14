Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa passes the ball from Daniel Cummings of Celtic during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Aston Villa FC and Celtic FC at Villa Park on January 29, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

West Ham need to hit the ground running at the start of the 25/26 season and in order to do just that, signing players such as Celtic’s young 18-year-old striker, Daniel Cummings is a must.

Newcastle’s Callum Wilson has already been tipped to join the Hammers, and Graham Potter could see Marco Verratti join too.

Clearly, the East Londoners don’t want to make the same mistake as last summer.

Daniel Cummings set to join West Ham

Initially, it appeared that technical director, Tim Steidten, was doing some decent business, in stark contrast to their hesitancy in the market a year before.

However, the sheer amount of new players and a new style to get to grips with under Julen Lopetegui, brought in at David Moyes’ expense, proved to be too much.

It was nothing short of a disaster, and that led to Potter’s recent appointment.

With 24/25 ultimately being a write off, the manager and his staff simply need to concentrate on ensuring the squad are singing from the same hymn sheet by the end of it in order that they can move forward in the same direction as a collective.

West Ham in pole position for Daniel Cummings

The West Ham Way report that the Irons are currently in pole position to land Cummings, who is believed to be very highly rated by Celtic.

He could be the first of a few studious signings, and with Potter’s right-hand man in terms of recruitment, Kyle Macaulay, now also at the club, things are looking a lot brighter for the East Londoners.

For too long now they have been the capital city’s sleeping giants, and it will be interesting to see if Potter and his staff can finally awaken them and get the team to show its true potential on a more regular basis.