Tottenham face EPL competition for 24-year-old with 22 G/A this season

After what’s turning out to be a dismal season for Tottenham, landing Feyenoord’s highly-rated Igor Paixao in the summer would be a real coup for Ange Postecoglou and the North Londoners.

As The Sun report, however, they face stiff competition to land the player from Premier League rivals, Newcastle and Bournemouth.

Tottenham want Igor Paixao in the summer

It’s little wonder why Paixao is in demand, given that he scored the Champions League winner in midweek against AC Milan, giving new signing, Kyle Walker, whose no slouch, a torrid time apparently.

With 22 goals or assists to his name this season already, if Tottenham want to secure him, they need to get in quick and try and ensure the 24-year-old is sufficiently impressed to put pen to paper.

If they could also get Cristian Romero to sign his new deal, it would be quite the summer for Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy.

With Tottenham Hotspur Stadium being consistently infiltrated in the home end by away fans too, frustration at the club on and off the pitch is at boiling point.

The bottom line is that the supporters want to see an expansive and attractive football team entertaining them but ultimately winning football matches.

That’s precisely what the long-suffering Spurs fan pays his or her hard-earned for.

Could Igor Paixao be the answer to Spurs’ prayers?

There are more immediate concerns for the squad of course, as they sit in 14th place in the Premier League at present.

Were they to lose against Man United and both West Ham and Everton beat Brentford and Crystal Palace respectively, then Spurs would end the weekend in 16th position.

That’s surely not a situation that most Tottenham fans could abide, and the cat calls for Levy to finally sell up and go would surely reach fever pitch.